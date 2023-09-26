Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) is 51.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DUK is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) is $98.86, which is $9.16 above the current market price. The public float for DUK is 769.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% of that float. On September 26, 2023, DUK’s average trading volume was 2.95M shares.

The stock of Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) has decreased by -0.02 when compared to last closing price of 93.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.74% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-20 that Duke Energy’s stock is undervalued compared to its peers and offers a 4.3% dividend yield, which is very healthy in the utility industry. Duke Energy’s debt-to-EBITDA in TTM is 5.4x, which is almost the highest among its peers. The company is operating in regions with a growing population thus higher customer demand is expected in the following years.

DUK’s Market Performance

Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) has experienced a -1.74% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.69% rise in the past month, and a 2.72% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for DUK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.95% for DUK stock, with a simple moving average of -2.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DUK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DUK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $96 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DUK Trading at 1.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +3.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUK fell by -1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.66. In addition, Duke Energy Corp. saw -9.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUK starting from MCKEE E MARIE, who sale 1,785 shares at the price of $91.06 back on Aug 17. After this action, MCKEE E MARIE now owns 0 shares of Duke Energy Corp., valued at $162,542 using the latest closing price.

Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo, the EVP, CLO & Corp Sec of Duke Energy Corp., sale 2,500 shares at $91.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo is holding 24,710 shares at $228,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+27.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Energy Corp. stands at +13.46. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.40. Equity return is now at value 7.97, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), the company’s capital structure generated 154.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.71. Total debt to assets is 41.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.