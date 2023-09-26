DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.82. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) by analysts is $35.75, which is $8.31 above the current market price. The public float for DKNG is 426.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.69% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of DKNG was 11.43M shares.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.44 in relation to its previous close of 27.76. However, the company has experienced a -12.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-25 that Citi has released a list of 20 large-cap growth stocks that it says present opportunities in the event of a pullback.

DKNG’s Market Performance

DKNG’s stock has fallen by -12.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.40% and a quarterly rise of 8.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.74% for DraftKings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.93% for DKNG’s stock, with a 24.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKNG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DKNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DKNG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $26 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DKNG Trading at -8.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -2.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKNG fell by -12.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.00. In addition, DraftKings Inc. saw 140.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKNG starting from Dodge R Stanton, who sale 29,086 shares at the price of $30.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, Dodge R Stanton now owns 648,773 shares of DraftKings Inc., valued at $872,580 using the latest closing price.

Dodge R Stanton, the Chief Legal Officer of DraftKings Inc., sale 23,691 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Dodge R Stanton is holding 648,773 shares at $710,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-67.48 for the present operating margin

+33.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for DraftKings Inc. stands at -61.50. The total capital return value is set at -53.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.97. Equity return is now at value -83.93, with -30.09 for asset returns.

Based on DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), the company’s capital structure generated 100.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.04. Total debt to assets is 32.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.