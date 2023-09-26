Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Stock Sees a-0.10 Decrease

In the past week, DLTR stock has gone down by -5.76%, with a monthly decline of -15.72% and a quarterly plunge of -27.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.26% for Dollar Tree Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.80% for DLTR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) is 19.01x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DLTR is 0.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) is $153.31, which is $72.97 above the current market price. The public float for DLTR is 219.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. On September 26, 2023, DLTR’s average trading volume was 2.16M shares.

DLTR) stock’s latest price update

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 104.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-25 that Going by the performance of discount retailers, Wall Street sees more potential in Walmart Inc. NYSE: WMT than Dollar Tree Inc. NASDAQ: DLTR, Dollar General Corp. NYSE: DG or Big Lots Inc. NYSE: BIG

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLTR stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for DLTR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DLTR in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $160 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DLTR Trading at -22.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares sank -15.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTR fell by -5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.79. In addition, Dollar Tree Inc saw -26.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTR starting from HEINRICH DANIEL J, who purchase 1,650 shares at the price of $105.24 back on Sep 22. After this action, HEINRICH DANIEL J now owns 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree Inc, valued at $173,646 using the latest closing price.

Hulett Jennifer, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Dollar Tree Inc, sale 1,484 shares at $143.61 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Hulett Jennifer is holding 6,825 shares at $213,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.03 for the present operating margin

+31.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar Tree Inc stands at +5.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.58. Equity return is now at value 13.98, with 5.29 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 115.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.64. Total debt to assets is 43.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.