Digital Media Solutions Inc (DMS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Digital Media Solutions Inc (NYSE: DMS) has increased by 28.64 when compared to last closing price of 2.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-14 that Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DMS ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Tony Saldana – General Counsel, EVP Legal & Compliance and Secretary Joe Marinucci – President, CEO & Manager Vanessa Guzmán-Clark – Interim CFO Conference Call Participants Maria Ripps – Canaccord David Marsh – Singular Research Operator Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions].

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Media Solutions Inc (NYSE: DMS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DMS is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DMS is $8.10, which is $12.61 above the current market price. The public float for DMS is 1.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.83% of that float. The average trading volume for DMS on September 26, 2023 was 50.30K shares.

DMS’s Market Performance

DMS’s stock has seen a 30.48% increase for the week, with a -31.59% drop in the past month and a -55.17% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.29% for Digital Media Solutions Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.40% for DMS’s stock, with a -74.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DMS Trading at -31.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.98%, as shares sank -32.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMS rose by +30.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Digital Media Solutions Inc saw -86.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.41 for the present operating margin

+6.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Media Solutions Inc stands at -8.17. The total capital return value is set at -9.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Media Solutions Inc (DMS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.