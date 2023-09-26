DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC)’s stock price has dropped by -8.57 in relation to previous closing price of 2.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -14.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-31 that Here is how DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. (DMAC) and DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Is It Worth Investing in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DMAC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC) is $8.33, which is $4.44 above the current market price. The public float for DMAC is 23.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DMAC on September 26, 2023 was 125.65K shares.

DMAC’s Market Performance

DMAC stock saw a decrease of -14.95% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.38% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.17% for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.82% for DMAC’s stock, with a 10.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMAC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMAC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMAC in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $7 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DMAC Trading at -19.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.32%, as shares sank -10.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMAC fell by -14.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +80.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc saw 62.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMAC starting from Von Koch Thomas, who purchase 1,470,588 shares at the price of $3.40 back on Jun 23. After this action, Von Koch Thomas now owns 4,326,435 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Giuffre Randall Michael, the Director of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, purchase 65,000 shares at $3.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Giuffre Randall Michael is holding 360,355 shares at $254,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMAC

The total capital return value is set at -36.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.87. Equity return is now at value -33.98, with -32.69 for asset returns.

Based on DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.45. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.24.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 15.61.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc (DMAC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.