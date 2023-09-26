Cybin Inc (CYBN) Stock Records 110.13% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Cybin Inc (CYBN) has gone up by 37.04% for the week, with a 106.01% rise in the past month and a 110.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.17% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 76.30% for CYBN stock, with a simple moving average of 72.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cybin Inc (CYBN) is $4.17, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for CYBN is 202.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CYBN on September 26, 2023 was 3.78M shares.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

Cybin Inc (AMEX: CYBN)'s stock price has plunge by 14.62% in relation to previous closing price of 0.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 37.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-09-25 that Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) ("Cybin" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, announced that Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin, and George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer of Small Pharma Inc., will participate in a panel discussion titled "Emerging Therapeutic Candidates for Mental Health".

CYBN Trading at 76.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.08%, as shares surge +110.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN rose by +37.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3741. In addition, Cybin Inc saw 112.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

The total capital return value is set at -82.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.36. Equity return is now at value -88.10, with -79.04 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cybin Inc (CYBN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.