CXApp Inc (CXAI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CXApp Inc (CXAI) by analysts is $6.00, The public float for CXAI is 8.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.74% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CXAI was 874.52K shares.

CXAI) stock’s latest price update

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI)’s stock price has plunge by -5.71relation to previous closing price of 1.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -10.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-09-22 that PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / CXApp Inc (Nasdaq:CXAI), the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences announced that it has been invited to present at the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I., hosted by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, September 26th & Wednesday, September 27th, 2023.

CXAI’s Market Performance

CXApp Inc (CXAI) has seen a -10.76% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -66.16% decline in the past month and a -83.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.69% for CXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.36% for CXAI’s stock, with a -81.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXAI Trading at -69.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -67.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI fell by -10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.6410. In addition, CXApp Inc saw -85.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXAI starting from Sheikh Khurram P, who sale 38,190 shares at the price of $3.39 back on Sep 08. After this action, Sheikh Khurram P now owns 2,421,648 shares of CXApp Inc, valued at $129,311 using the latest closing price.

EISNOR DI-ANN, the Director of CXApp Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that EISNOR DI-ANN is holding 79,120 shares at $9,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.64. Equity return is now at value 20.45, with 18.05 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, CXApp Inc (CXAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.