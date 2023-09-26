Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) has increased by 6.80 when compared to last closing price of 11.61.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-13 that While some market concepts may require extensive explanation, the directive behind sleeper stocks to buy is alarmingly simple: investors targeting publicly traded securities that don’t garner as much attention as their peers. By picking up under-appreciated ideas before the spotlight shines on them, you could score yourself a great deal.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) Right Now?

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CRGY is 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CRGY is $15.67, which is $2.6 above the current price. The public float for CRGY is 65.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRGY on September 26, 2023 was 797.88K shares.

CRGY’s Market Performance

CRGY stock saw a decrease of -0.72% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.42% and a quarterly a decrease of 23.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.45% for CRGY’s stock, with a 7.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CRGY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CRGY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $14 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRGY Trading at -0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -7.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY fell by -0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.79. In addition, Crescent Energy Co. saw 3.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from Rockecharlie David C., who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $12.50 back on Sep 15. After this action, Rockecharlie David C. now owns 55,000 shares of Crescent Energy Co., valued at $31,250 using the latest closing price.

Falk Todd, the of Crescent Energy Co., purchase 750 shares at $12.37 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Falk Todd is holding 3,600 shares at $9,278 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.53 for the present operating margin

+49.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Energy Co. stands at +3.16. The total capital return value is set at 33.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 18.53, with 3.09 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY), the company’s capital structure generated 148.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.74. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.