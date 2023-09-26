Copart Inc. (CPRT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) is above average at 33.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Copart Inc. (CPRT) is $49.07, which is $2.63 above the current market price. The public float for CPRT is 870.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPRT on September 26, 2023 was 4.12M shares.

The stock price of Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) has jumped by 0.49 compared to previous close of 43.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-20 that The “Halftime Report” traders give their top picks to watch for the second half.

CPRT’s Market Performance

Copart Inc. (CPRT) has experienced a -2.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.77% rise in the past month, and a -2.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for CPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.39% for CPRT’s stock, with a 10.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRT stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CPRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPRT in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $53 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPRT Trading at -2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.63%, as shares sank -0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRT fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.41. In addition, Copart Inc. saw 42.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRT starting from ADAIR A JAYSON, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $88.32 back on Jul 07. After this action, ADAIR A JAYSON now owns 10,147,030 shares of Copart Inc., valued at $26,496,000 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON WILLIS J, the Chairman of the Board of Copart Inc., sale 660,000 shares at $89.07 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that JOHNSON WILLIS J is holding 1,773,832 shares at $58,786,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.42 for the present operating margin

+44.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Copart Inc. stands at +31.99. Equity return is now at value 23.32, with 20.55 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Copart Inc. (CPRT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.