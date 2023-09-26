CNX Resources Corp’s (CNX) Stock: A -0.47% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of CNX Resources Corp (CNX) has gone up by 0.73% for the week, with a 2.00% rise in the past month and a 29.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.27% for CNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.47% for CNX’s stock, with a 26.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) Right Now?

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNX is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CNX is 156.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNX on September 26, 2023 was 2.77M shares.

CNX) stock’s latest price update

CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX)’s stock price has plunge by 2.90relation to previous closing price of 21.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-07-28 that CNX, APELY and BANR have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on July 28, 2023.

CNX Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +0.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.08. In addition, CNX Resources Corp saw 30.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNX starting from LANIGAN BERNARD JR, who purchase 45,805 shares at the price of $21.83 back on Sep 18. After this action, LANIGAN BERNARD JR now owns 251,820 shares of CNX Resources Corp, valued at $999,923 using the latest closing price.

LANIGAN BERNARD JR, the Director of CNX Resources Corp, purchase 98,635 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that LANIGAN BERNARD JR is holding 206,015 shares at $2,169,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Equity return is now at value 59.29, with 22.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CNX Resources Corp (CNX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.