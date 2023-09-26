Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CSCO stock has gone down by -4.69%, with a monthly decline of -3.19% and a quarterly surge of 6.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.08% for Cisco Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.89% for CSCO’s stock, with a 6.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is above average at 17.42x. The 36-month beta value for CSCO is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CSCO is $58.78, which is $4.28 above than the current price. The public float for CSCO is 4.05B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. The average trading volume of CSCO on September 26, 2023 was 18.11M shares.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.17 in relation to its previous close of 53.57. However, the company has experienced a -4.69% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-25 that As the digital landscape evolves rapidly, 5G — fifth-generation wireless technology — stands at the forefront of this transformation, anchoring the promises of tomorrow’s hyper-connected universe. With the world’s devices yearning for faster connections and lower latency, the stars seem perfectly aligned for investors eyeing the best 5G stocks to buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $58 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSCO Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO fell by -4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.12. In addition, Cisco Systems Inc. saw 12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Stahlkopf Deborah L, who sale 3,022 shares at the price of $56.22 back on Sep 13. After this action, Stahlkopf Deborah L now owns 169,396 shares of Cisco Systems Inc., valued at $169,900 using the latest closing price.

Sharritts Jeffery S., the EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of Cisco Systems Inc., sale 2,421 shares at $56.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Sharritts Jeffery S. is holding 229,351 shares at $136,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.25 for the present operating margin

+62.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems Inc. stands at +22.13. Equity return is now at value 29.99, with 12.88 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.