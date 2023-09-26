Chimera Investment Corp’s (CIM) Stock: A -3.54% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) has gone down by -5.90% for the week, with a 1.41% rise in the past month and a 0.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.41% for CIM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for CIM’s stock, with a -2.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CIM is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for CIM is $5.50, which is -$0.07 below the current price. The public float for CIM is 221.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CIM on September 26, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

CIM) stock’s latest price update

Chimera Investment Corp (NYSE: CIM)’s stock price has plunge by -1.37relation to previous closing price of 5.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Chimera Investment Corporation is considering whether to keep CIM-B as a fixed-rate dividend or allow it to float as originally intended. The company previously stated that the LIBOR rate payable on their preferred shares was already replaced with SOFR by operation of law. The company’s financial statements stated unequivocally that series B, C, and D would float. These statements were filed with the SEC a month after SOFR replaced LIBOR.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on December 10, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

CIM Trading at -3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +0.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, Chimera Investment Corp saw 4.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.58 for the present operating margin

+92.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimera Investment Corp stands at -74.09. The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.34. Equity return is now at value 0.16, with 0.03 for asset returns.

Based on Chimera Investment Corp (CIM), the company’s capital structure generated 398.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.92. Total debt to assets is 79.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 382.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chimera Investment Corp (CIM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.