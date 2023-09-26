Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU) is 27.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEU is 2.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) is $62.50, which is -$1.0 below the current market price. The public float for LEU is 12.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.57% of that float. On September 26, 2023, LEU’s average trading volume was 157.81K shares.

LEU) stock’s latest price update

Centrus Energy Corp (AMEX: LEU)’s stock price has soared by 10.70 in relation to previous closing price of 54.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 15.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen and could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from stocks that are currently on the move.

LEU’s Market Performance

LEU’s stock has risen by 15.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 37.58% and a quarterly rise of 86.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.93% for Centrus Energy Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.21% for LEU’s stock, with a 64.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEU stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for LEU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEU in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $48 based on the research report published on August 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LEU Trading at 38.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.62% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +35.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +90.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEU rose by +15.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +77.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.70. In addition, Centrus Energy Corp saw 84.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEU starting from SCOTT DENNIS JOHN, who sale 12,505 shares at the price of $32.29 back on Apr 03. After this action, SCOTT DENNIS JOHN now owns 0 shares of Centrus Energy Corp, valued at $403,740 using the latest closing price.

Bawabeh Morris, the 10% Owner of Centrus Energy Corp, purchase 25,000 shares at $33.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Bawabeh Morris is holding 1,627,776 shares at $827,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.49 for the present operating margin

+37.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centrus Energy Corp stands at +17.26. The total capital return value is set at 183.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 258.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Centrus Energy Corp (LEU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.