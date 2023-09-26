Carmax Inc (KMX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 76.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-09-25 that There are no longer any “Sell” ratings on Microsoft (MSFT) shares after Guggenheim raised its rating to “Neutral” on the company’s AI prospects. Shares of CarMax (KMX) were upgraded to “Outperform” at Wedbush ahead of the used auto retailer’s second quarter earnings on Thursday.

Is It Worth Investing in Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) Right Now?

Carmax Inc (NYSE: KMX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for KMX is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KMX is $78.41, which is -$0.36 below the current market price. The public float for KMX is 157.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.61% of that float. The average trading volume for KMX on September 26, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

KMX’s Market Performance

KMX stock saw a decrease of -5.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -4.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Carmax Inc (KMX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.33% for KMX’s stock, with a 6.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for KMX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KMX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $90 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMX Trading at -5.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMX fell by -5.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.26. In addition, Carmax Inc saw 27.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMX starting from Daniels Jon G, who sale 7,783 shares at the price of $85.25 back on Jul 20. After this action, Daniels Jon G now owns 1,525 shares of Carmax Inc, valued at $663,501 using the latest closing price.

Lyski James, the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer of Carmax Inc, sale 67,345 shares at $84.27 during a trade that took place back on Jul 12, which means that Lyski James is holding 21,786 shares at $5,675,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.78 for the present operating margin

+8.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carmax Inc stands at +1.63. The total capital return value is set at -0.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.01. Equity return is now at value 8.21, with 1.73 for asset returns.

Based on Carmax Inc (KMX), the company’s capital structure generated 340.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.30. Total debt to assets is 72.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 328.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 74.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 69.05 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carmax Inc (KMX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.