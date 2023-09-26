Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.45x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) by analysts is $123.64, which is $13.81 above the current market price. The public float for CP is 931.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of CP was 2.00M shares.

CP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 76.47. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Canadian Pacific Kansas City is building one of the best railroad networks in the world, with double-digit annual EBITDA growth and potential for dividend growth and buybacks. Major investors, including TCI Fund Management and Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital Management, have shown confidence in CPKC’s growth prospects. CPKC’s strategic focus on high-margin bulk and merchandise shipping, particularly in Mexico, positions it for sustained profitability and long-term outperformance.

CP’s Market Performance

CP’s stock has fallen by -2.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.60% and a quarterly drop of -3.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.77% for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.03% for CP’s stock, with a -1.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1000 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CP Trading at -3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.39. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw 3.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 11.07, with 5.61 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.