Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) has jumped by 2.60 compared to previous close of 61.65. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that Oil prices are rallying faster than expected, with speculators increasing bullish positions on WTI and concerns rising about potential disruption to the U.S. economy. The International Energy Agency’s prediction of a peak in oil demand before 2030 is unlikely, and OPEC expects oil demand growth until at least 2045. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is a top pick in the oil sector, with massive reserves, low breakeven prices, and a commitment to returning free cash flow to shareholders through special dividends.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE: CNQ) is above average at 12.44x. The 36-month beta value for CNQ is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNQ is $68.94, which is $4.23 above than the current price. The public float for CNQ is 1.07B, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.32% of that float. The average trading volume of CNQ on September 26, 2023 was 1.98M shares.

CNQ’s Market Performance

The stock of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has seen a -2.12% decrease in the past week, with a 5.31% rise in the past month, and a 15.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for CNQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.03% for CNQ’s stock, with a 9.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNQ Trading at 2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.02. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. saw 13.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. stands at +25.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 19.07, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.