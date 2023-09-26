Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAN is 3.30. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) is $34.64, which is $3.52 above the current market price. The public float for CAN is 149.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.04% of that float. On September 26, 2023, CAN’s average trading volume was 2.73M shares.

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.57 in relation to previous closing price of 1.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that A new month arrives and with it comes new investment opportunities. We will not always need such a large capital to make our investments, for these penny stocks present us with good opportunities that we can take advantage of, with little capital but perhaps with great returns.

CAN’s Market Performance

CAN’s stock has fallen by -6.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.71% and a quarterly drop of -21.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.06% for Canaan Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.35% for CAN’s stock, with a -31.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CAN Trading at -26.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN fell by -6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8858. In addition, Canaan Inc ADR saw -15.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+34.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc ADR stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value -43.90, with -33.85 for asset returns.

Based on Canaan Inc ADR (CAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.61. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.