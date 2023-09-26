Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -14.79 compared to its previous closing price of 3.11. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-18 that In Q2 FY23, Byrna Technologies’ net revenues decreased by 1% to $11.5 million due to low international sales and an advertising ban by Meta and Google. Yet, dealer sales soared by 47% and the company secured $5 million in orders in Argentina. In addition, the operating loss narrowed to just $0.8 million, and I think Byrna could be in the black in Q3 FY23.

Is It Worth Investing in Byrna Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BYRN is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) is $8.75, which is $10.19 above the current market price. The public float for BYRN is 17.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. On September 26, 2023, BYRN’s average trading volume was 94.91K shares.

BYRN’s Market Performance

BYRN stock saw a decrease of -17.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -23.19% and a quarterly a decrease of -40.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.52% for Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.22% for BYRN’s stock, with a -57.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYRN stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for BYRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BYRN in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $12 based on the research report published on April 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BYRN Trading at -24.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares sank -23.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYRN fell by -17.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, Byrna Technologies Inc saw -66.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYRN starting from Pham Luan, who purchase 3,003 shares at the price of $3.79 back on Jul 17. After this action, Pham Luan now owns 18,387 shares of Byrna Technologies Inc, valued at $11,381 using the latest closing price.

Pham Luan, the Chief Mktg and Rev Officer of Byrna Technologies Inc, purchase 2,505 shares at $3.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that Pham Luan is holding 15,384 shares at $9,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.52 for the present operating margin

+54.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Byrna Technologies Inc stands at -16.41. The total capital return value is set at -12.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.77. Equity return is now at value -10.96, with -8.96 for asset returns.

Based on Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.25. Total debt to assets is 4.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.