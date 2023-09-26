Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BFRG) has increased by 23.00 when compared to last closing price of 2.87.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 22.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-25 that GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRG; BFRGW) (“BullFrog AI” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled drug development company using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to enable the successful development of pharmaceuticals and biologics, today announced that its founder and CEO Vin Singh will give a presentation at BioFuture 2023 (Oct. 4-6, 2023) on the Company’s recent partnerships, revenue and growth strategy, and portfolio of prodrugs in early-stage clinical development. The presentation will take place on October 5, 2023 at Lotte New York Palace in New York City.

Is It Worth Investing in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BFRG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for BFRG is 1.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.53% of that float. The average trading volume for BFRG on September 26, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

BFRG’s Market Performance

BFRG’s stock has seen a 22.57% increase for the week, with a 13.50% rise in the past month and a -3.29% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.78% for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.24% for BFRG’s stock, with a -13.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BFRG Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +26.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFRG rose by +33.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.03. In addition, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc saw -25.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFRG starting from Singh Vininder, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $2.95 back on Sep 05. After this action, Singh Vininder now owns 2,692,446 shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc, valued at $147,485 using the latest closing price.

Enright William, the Director of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $4.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Enright William is holding 5,000 shares at $20,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24558.01 for the present operating margin

-5396.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc stands at -28024.87. Equity return is now at value -283.65, with -135.35 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.