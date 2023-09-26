Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (BJDX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (BJDX) is $32.00, which is $54.7 above the current market price. The public float for BJDX is 0.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BJDX on September 26, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

BJDX stock's latest price update

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: BJDX)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.72 in comparison to its previous close of 4.58, however, the company has experienced a 69.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-07 that Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ: BJDX ) stock is rising higher on Friday despite a lack of news from the medical diagnostic company. There have been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is rallying this morning.

BJDX’s Market Performance

BJDX’s stock has risen by 69.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.44% and a quarterly rise of 24.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 23.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.81% for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.77% for BJDX’s stock, with a -31.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BJDX Trading at -13.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.15%, as shares sank -15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJDX rose by +69.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.61. In addition, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc saw -30.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BJDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3741.48 for the present operating margin

-41.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc stands at -3733.11. The total capital return value is set at -57.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.63. Equity return is now at value -92.90, with -80.61 for asset returns.

Based on Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (BJDX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.26. Total debt to assets is 3.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.82.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (BJDX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.