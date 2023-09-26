Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has gone down by -2.12% for the week, with a 1.80% rise in the past month and a 5.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.39% for BCRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.70% for BCRX’s stock, with a -13.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BCRX is at 1.85.

The public float for BCRX is 185.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 22.29% of that float. The average trading volume for BCRX on September 26, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

BCRX) stock’s latest price update

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.27 in comparison to its previous close of 7.35, however, the company has experienced a -2.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that BioCryst (BCRX) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCRX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BCRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BCRX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BCRX Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares surge +1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCRX fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -35.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCRX starting from SANDERS MACHELLE, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $7.98 back on Jun 15. After this action, SANDERS MACHELLE now owns 25,611 shares of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $31,920 using the latest closing price.

Hutson Nancy J, the Director of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 12,866 shares at $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Hutson Nancy J is holding 81,818 shares at $103,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.81 for the present operating margin

+97.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -91.24. The total capital return value is set at -31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.