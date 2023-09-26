Beam Global (BEEM) Stock Sees a8.64 Increase

In the past week, BEEM stock has gone down by -2.04%, with a monthly decline of -0.78% and a quarterly plunge of -24.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.25% for Beam Global The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.85% for BEEM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -40.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BEEM is 1.37. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Beam Global (BEEM) is $24.17, which is $18.19 above the current market price. The public float for BEEM is 11.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.48% of that float. On September 26, 2023, BEEM’s average trading volume was 186.99K shares.

BEEM) stock’s latest price update

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.64 compared to its previous closing price of 7.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-15 that The collapse of sentiment in the EV sector has led to a significant drop in the valuation of Beam Global. BEEM’s revenue has been surging, but its market cap has decreased due to the current macroeconomic conditions. The pending acquisition of Amiga is expected to boost Beam’s revenue, but profitability is still a distant goal.

BEEM Trading at -18.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.89%, as shares sank -7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEEM fell by -2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Beam Global saw -56.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEEM starting from WHEATLEY DESMOND C, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $11.81 back on Jun 01. After this action, WHEATLEY DESMOND C now owns 101,549 shares of Beam Global, valued at $16,534 using the latest closing price.

WHEATLEY DESMOND C, the Chief Executive Officer of Beam Global, sale 4,980 shares at $16.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that WHEATLEY DESMOND C is holding 102,949 shares at $82,454 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-89.64 for the present operating margin

-7.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beam Global stands at -89.48. The total capital return value is set at -74.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.90. Equity return is now at value -49.17, with -39.06 for asset returns.

Based on Beam Global (BEEM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.82. Total debt to assets is 4.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beam Global (BEEM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.