BCE Inc (BCE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has decreased by -0.98 when compared to last closing price of 39.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that U.S. credit rating cut by Fitch, inflation trending down and the Fed raising interest rates by another 25 basis points have been the headlines since our last month’s article. That being said, life and the search for attractive dividend growth stocks goes on. This month we have four familiar names and one new name that I believe is worth giving a deeper look to, despite its relatively short dividend history.

Is It Worth Investing in BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) Right Now?

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BCE is at 0.63. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BCE is $46.08, which is $6.74 above the current market price. The public float for BCE is 911.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.44% of that float. The average trading volume for BCE on September 26, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

BCE’s Market Performance

BCE’s stock has seen a -3.29% decrease for the week, with a -4.67% drop in the past month and a -11.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for BCE Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.99% for BCE stock, with a simple moving average of -11.86% for the last 200 days.

BCE Trading at -5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -4.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE fell by -3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.98. In addition, BCE Inc saw -10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.65 for the present operating margin

+30.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for BCE Inc stands at +11.86. The total capital return value is set at 10.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.76. Equity return is now at value 10.83, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on BCE Inc (BCE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.00. Total debt to assets is 46.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 151.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BCE Inc (BCE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.