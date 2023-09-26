Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, AUR stock has gone down by -30.14%, with a monthly decline of -11.43% and a quarterly surge of 12.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.71% for Aurora Innovation Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.06% for AUR stock, with a simple moving average of 23.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AUR is 2.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) is $4.80, which is $1.94 above the current market price. The public float for AUR is 650.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.30% of that float. On September 26, 2023, AUR’s average trading volume was 10.06M shares.

AUR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ: AUR) has plunged by -4.62 when compared to previous closing price of 2.60, but the company has seen a -30.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-18 that As we stand at the cusp of vehicular evolution, autonomous driving stocks are turning heads for good reason. Forecasts are optimistic, predicting robust annual sales growth at an incredible 23% from now through 2028.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for AUR by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for AUR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $3 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AUR Trading at -21.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.35%, as shares sank -19.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUR fell by -30.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +98.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.19. In addition, Aurora Innovation Inc saw 104.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUR starting from Anderson Sterling, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $3.54 back on Sep 18. After this action, Anderson Sterling now owns 61,933 shares of Aurora Innovation Inc, valued at $707,240 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Sterling, the Director of Aurora Innovation Inc, sale 3,926 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Anderson Sterling is holding 61,933 shares at $13,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1085.29 for the present operating margin

+26.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Innovation Inc stands at -2533.82. The total capital return value is set at -27.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.01. Equity return is now at value -49.78, with -44.41 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR), the company’s capital structure generated 7.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.08. Total debt to assets is 6.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 549.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.