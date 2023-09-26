Asana Inc (ASAN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.23 in comparison to its previous close of 17.13, however, the company has experienced a -6.10% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently expressed optimism about the U.S. economy, stating that she sees no immediate signs of an impending downturn. Yellen acknowledged that while the labor market remained strong, it was gradually cooling off from its previous high levels.

Is It Worth Investing in Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ASAN is at 1.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ASAN is $23.08, which is $6.45 above the current market price. The public float for ASAN is 77.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.10% of that float. The average trading volume for ASAN on September 26, 2023 was 2.39M shares.

ASAN’s Market Performance

ASAN’s stock has seen a -6.10% decrease for the week, with a -18.31% drop in the past month and a -20.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for Asana Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.76% for ASAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $21 based on the research report published on June 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASAN Trading at -18.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -20.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.36. In addition, Asana Inc saw 24.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from LACEY ELEANOR B, who sale 1,144 shares at the price of $17.04 back on Sep 21. After this action, LACEY ELEANOR B now owns 236,389 shares of Asana Inc, valued at $19,494 using the latest closing price.

Raimondi Anne, the Chief Operating Officer of Asana Inc, sale 39,701 shares at $17.54 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Raimondi Anne is holding 519,681 shares at $696,514 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Equity return is now at value -154.24, with -41.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Asana Inc (ASAN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.