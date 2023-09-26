Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Stock Showcases 15.09% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has seen a 3.54% increase in the past week, with a 49.64% gain in the past month, and a 52.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.91% for APLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.09% for APLT’s stock, with a 64.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APLT is 1.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) is $7.67, which is $5.62 above the current market price. The public float for APLT is 43.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% of that float. On September 26, 2023, APLT’s average trading volume was 607.24K shares.

APLT) stock’s latest price update

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT)’s stock price has dropped by -24.07 in relation to previous closing price of 2.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Applied Therapeutics is a micro-cap with low cash balance, but has major upcoming catalysts (pre-NDA meeting for galactosemia and phase 3 results in diabetic cardiomyopathy) and a huge upside potential. Despite missing the primary endpoint in galactosemia ph3 trial, APLT still plans for NDA submission. The pre-NDA meeting with the FDA this summer will be a big catalyst if positive. I expect a positive outcome from the meeting considering consistent and meaningful clinical benefit in multiple endpoints, orphan and fast-track designation, no alternative treatments, and the significant burden for affected patients.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

APLT Trading at 27.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.13%, as shares surge +47.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT rose by +3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +138.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.81. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc saw 169.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Shendelman Shoshana, who sale 15,870 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Jan 11. After this action, Shendelman Shoshana now owns 751,625 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc, valued at $14,442 using the latest closing price.

Perfetti Riccardo, the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics Inc, sale 6,053 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Perfetti Riccardo is holding 154,856 shares at $5,508 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

The total capital return value is set at -239.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -241.36. Equity return is now at value -682.16, with -120.25 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT), the company’s capital structure generated 33.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.02. Total debt to assets is 3.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.