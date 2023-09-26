Antero Midstream Corp (AM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) has decreased by -0.08 when compared to last closing price of 11.90. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-17 that U.S. energy production has significantly increased in the past 15 years, with a shift towards becoming an oil exporter and increased natural gas, solar, and wind production. The increase in energy production has not been driven by demand, as energy consumption has remained relatively stable. The shift towards energy independence has positive implications for the U.S. economy, including reducing the trade deficit, strengthening the dollar, and enhancing national security.

Is It Worth Investing in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) Right Now?

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE: AM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Antero Midstream Corp (AM) is $13.00, which is $0.61 above the current market price. The public float for AM is 336.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AM on September 26, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

AM’s Market Performance

The stock of Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has seen a 0.59% increase in the past week, with a 0.76% rise in the past month, and a 8.88% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for AM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.02% for AM’s stock, with a 8.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AM Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares sank -0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AM rose by +0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.89. In addition, Antero Midstream Corp saw 10.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AM starting from MCARDLE JANINE J, who purchase 6,011 shares at the price of $11.96 back on Aug 22. After this action, MCARDLE JANINE J now owns 54,093 shares of Antero Midstream Corp, valued at $71,892 using the latest closing price.

Pearce Sheri, the of Antero Midstream Corp, sale 16,600 shares at $12.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Pearce Sheri is holding 138,667 shares at $200,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.66 for the present operating margin

+61.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Midstream Corp stands at +32.93. The total capital return value is set at 9.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 15.53, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Midstream Corp (AM), the company’s capital structure generated 153.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.52. Total debt to assets is 56.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Antero Midstream Corp (AM) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.