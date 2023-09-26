Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX)

The 36-month beta value for SNPX is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNPX is $14.00, which is $13.64 above than the current price. The public float for SNPX is 9.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.67% of that float. The average trading volume of SNPX on September 26, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

SNPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Synaptogenix Inc (NASDAQ: SNPX) has jumped by 0.64 compared to previous close of 0.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 24.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-13 that Let’s be honest – penny stocks priced at less than a buck hold an irresistible appeal. Even a small investment could potentially lead to insane returns.

SNPX’s Market Performance

SNPX’s stock has risen by 24.78% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -31.06% and a quarterly drop of -59.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.95% for Synaptogenix Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.15% for SNPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -64.45% for the last 200 days.

SNPX Trading at -36.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.04%, as shares sank -34.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPX rose by +16.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3810. In addition, Synaptogenix Inc saw -68.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPX starting from TUCHMAN ALAN J, who sale 27,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, TUCHMAN ALAN J now owns 33,000 shares of Synaptogenix Inc, valued at $31,641 using the latest closing price.

WEINSTEIN ROBERT, the Chief Financial Officer of Synaptogenix Inc, sale 27,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that WEINSTEIN ROBERT is holding 33,198 shares at $31,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPX

The total capital return value is set at -48.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.83. Equity return is now at value -16.18, with -13.81 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Synaptogenix Inc (SNPX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.