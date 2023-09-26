Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Solo Brands Inc (DTC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE: DTC) is above average at 17.70x. The 36-month beta value for DTC is also noteworthy at 2.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DTC is $10.29, which is $5.49 above than the current price. The public float for DTC is 26.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.86% of that float. The average trading volume of DTC on September 26, 2023 was 515.09K shares.

DTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Solo Brands Inc (NYSE: DTC) has increased by 7.32 when compared to last closing price of 4.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-08-06 that Solo Brands Q2 earnings beat estimates, while net sales slipped year-over-year. Solo Brands CEO John Merris joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company outlook, retail industry, new product line, and the state of the consumer.

DTC’s Market Performance

Solo Brands Inc (DTC) has experienced a 2.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.18% drop in the past month, and a -6.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for DTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.64% for DTC’s stock, with a -9.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for DTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DTC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $8 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DTC Trading at -12.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares sank -14.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTC rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.03. In addition, Solo Brands Inc saw 30.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTC starting from NB Alternatives Advisers LLC, who sale 6,255,595 shares at the price of $5.00 back on May 16. After this action, NB Alternatives Advisers LLC now owns 627,286 shares of Solo Brands Inc, valued at $31,277,975 using the latest closing price.

BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III, L., the 10% Owner of Solo Brands Inc, sale 4,903,450 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that BERTRAM GROWTH CAPITAL III, L. is holding 491,697 shares at $24,517,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.98 for the present operating margin

+56.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Solo Brands Inc stands at -0.96. The total capital return value is set at 4.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.00. Equity return is now at value 4.93, with 2.01 for asset returns.

Based on Solo Brands Inc (DTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.13. Total debt to assets is 17.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Solo Brands Inc (DTC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.