Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) is above average at 23.75x. The 36-month beta value for PDD is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 36 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PDD is $862.05, which is $22.99 above than the current price. The public float for PDD is 1.31B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume of PDD on September 26, 2023 was 9.83M shares.

PDD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PDD Holdings Inc ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) has jumped by 0.79 compared to previous close of 95.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that While many retail investors are keen to discover which securities the big market players are snapping up, sometimes it’s more telling to zero in on the stocks institutional traders are selling. Why? Because trading, for all its analytics, can be an emotional rollercoaster.

PDD’s Market Performance

PDD’s stock has fallen by -3.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.53% and a quarterly rise of 38.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.73% for PDD Holdings Inc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.58% for PDD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PDD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PDD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $129 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PDD Trading at 10.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +21.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDD fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.97. In addition, PDD Holdings Inc ADR saw 18.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PDD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for PDD Holdings Inc ADR stands at +24.16. The total capital return value is set at 27.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.20. Equity return is now at value 35.28, with 17.83 for asset returns.

Based on PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD), the company’s capital structure generated 14.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.57. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In summary, PDD Holdings Inc ADR (PDD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.