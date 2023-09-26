Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Paychex Inc. (PAYX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is above average at 26.37x. The 36-month beta value for PAYX is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PAYX is $120.67, which is $7.88 above than the current price. The public float for PAYX is 322.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. The average trading volume of PAYX on September 26, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

PAYX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has dropped by -0.87 compared to previous close of 114.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-09-22 that CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Friday told investors what to look out for in the week ahead.

PAYX’s Market Performance

PAYX’s stock has fallen by -2.40% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.98% and a quarterly rise of 2.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.18% for Paychex Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.60% for PAYX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $130 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at -6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.38. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw -1.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from Gioja Michael E, who sale 45,810 shares at the price of $124.96 back on Aug 01. After this action, Gioja Michael E now owns 19,800 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $5,724,626 using the latest closing price.

RIVERA EFRAIN, the Sr. Vice President, CFO of Paychex Inc., sale 20,249 shares at $120.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that RIVERA EFRAIN is holding 86,136 shares at $2,433,727 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.60 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +31.10. The total capital return value is set at 48.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 37.50. Equity return is now at value 47.35, with 15.31 for asset returns.

Based on Paychex Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 25.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.23. Total debt to assets is 8.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.