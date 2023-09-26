Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OceanPal Inc (OP)

The 36-month beta value for OP is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for OP is 1.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume of OP on September 26, 2023 was 130.63K shares.

OP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ: OP) has jumped by 12.35 compared to previous close of 1.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-06-22 that The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

OP’s Market Performance

OP’s stock has risen by 13.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.84% and a quarterly rise of 19.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.11% for OceanPal Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.89% for OP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -79.11% for the last 200 days.

OP Trading at 13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares surge +21.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OP rose by +13.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6795. In addition, OceanPal Inc saw -91.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.74 for the present operating margin

+55.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for OceanPal Inc stands at -1.71. The total capital return value is set at -0.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.52. Equity return is now at value -0.05, with -0.05 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

In summary, OceanPal Inc (OP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.