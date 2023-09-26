Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is above average at 81.55x. The 36-month beta value for JWN is also noteworthy at 2.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JWN is $18.27, which is $4.01 above than the current price. The public float for JWN is 97.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.10% of that float. The average trading volume of JWN on September 26, 2023 was 4.71M shares.

The stock price of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) has jumped by 1.34 compared to previous close of 14.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-20 that Sometimes, even blue-chip stocks can generate substantial losses. Disney (NYSE: DIS ), for example, plummeted as consumers ditched cable television.

JWN’s Market Performance

JWN’s stock has fallen by -1.45% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.86% and a quarterly drop of -21.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Nordstrom Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.09% for JWN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -20.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JWN stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for JWN by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for JWN in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $19 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JWN Trading at -22.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JWN fell by -1.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.87. In addition, Nordstrom Inc. saw -11.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JWN starting from Redwine Farrell B., who sale 33,364 shares at the price of $20.37 back on Jun 30. After this action, Redwine Farrell B. now owns 26,564 shares of Nordstrom Inc., valued at $679,561 using the latest closing price.

Bariquit Teri, the Chief Merchandising Officer of Nordstrom Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $19.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Bariquit Teri is holding 56,853 shares at $487,825 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.56 for the present operating margin

+35.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordstrom Inc. stands at +1.58. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 4.64, with 0.35 for asset returns.

Based on Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), the company’s capital structure generated 635.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.41. Total debt to assets is 53.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 592.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In summary, Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.