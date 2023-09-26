Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) is above average at 2.88x. The 36-month beta value for ICPT is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ICPT is $14.58, which is -$3.39 below than the current price. The public float for ICPT is 33.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 30.79% of that float. The average trading volume of ICPT on September 26, 2023 was 894.70K shares.

ICPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) has jumped by 78.56 compared to previous close of 10.44. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 68.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-26 that Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. ICPT, -0.38% were set to soar Tuesday, after the biopharmaceutical company announced an agreement to be acquired by Italy’s Alfasigma S.p.A in a deal that values Intercept shares at an 82% premium. Intercept’s stock has been halted for news until 8:30 a.m.

ICPT’s Market Performance

ICPT’s stock has risen by 68.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 72.60% and a quarterly rise of 65.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 68.55% for ICPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICPT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ICPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ICPT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $19 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ICPT Trading at 73.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares surge +69.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICPT rose by +68.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.44. In addition, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 50.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ICPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+98.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -61.20. The total capital return value is set at -17.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.70.

Based on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT), the company’s capital structure generated 357.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 60.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In summary, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.