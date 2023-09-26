Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is above average at 24.51x. The 36-month beta value for CNP is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNP is $32.14, which is $4.21 above than the current price. The public float for CNP is 629.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. The average trading volume of CNP on September 26, 2023 was 3.93M shares.

Centerpoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.04 in comparison to its previous close of 28.30, however, the company has experienced a -2.95% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-18 that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a regulated electric and natural gas utility operating in six states in the central U.S. The company’s natural gas business is unlikely to be threatened by the push for electrification due to the cost efficiency of natural gas for heating. CenterPoint Energy’s growth prospects lie in population growth in its service territory and increasing its rate base through capital investments.

CNP’s Market Performance

Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has experienced a -2.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.58% rise in the past month, and a -2.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for CNP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.02% for CNP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNP stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CNP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CNP in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNP Trading at -2.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNP fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.30. In addition, Centerpoint Energy Inc. saw -5.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNP starting from Smitherman Barry T, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $30.51 back on May 08. After this action, Smitherman Barry T now owns 21,075 shares of Centerpoint Energy Inc., valued at $152,548 using the latest closing price.

Pound Ted, the Director of Centerpoint Energy Inc., sale 2,770 shares at $30.50 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Pound Ted is holding 46,541 shares at $84,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.80 for the present operating margin

+22.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Centerpoint Energy Inc. stands at +11.34. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 7.64, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP), the company’s capital structure generated 173.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.48. Total debt to assets is 44.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Centerpoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.