Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) is above average at 26.73x. The 36-month beta value for CG is also noteworthy at 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CG is $39.13, which is $9.3 above than the current price. The public float for CG is 191.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.18% of that float. The average trading volume of CG on September 26, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

The stock price of Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) has dropped by -2.61 compared to previous close of 30.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-09-25 that Meta Platforms’ (META) personal messaging apps, like WhatsApp and Signal, are on the hot seat as SEC investigators expand their probe into Wall Street traders’ private messages. Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo breaks down the investment firms that are under scrutiny and how Meta’s stock is reacting to the situation in today’s Trending Ticker.

CG’s Market Performance

CG’s stock has fallen by -8.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.53% and a quarterly drop of -3.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.32% for Carlyle Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.97% for CG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $40 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CG Trading at -7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG fell by -7.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.03. In addition, Carlyle Group Inc saw -0.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., who purchase 1,269,537 shares at the price of $8.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,785,628 shares of Carlyle Group Inc, valued at $10,816,455 using the latest closing price.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Carlyle Group Inc, purchase 3,012,049 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is holding 3,012,049 shares at $25,000,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlyle Group Inc stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 6.87, with 1.92 for asset returns.

Based on Carlyle Group Inc (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

In summary, Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.