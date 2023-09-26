America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX)’s stock price has decreased by -3.34 compared to its previous closing price of 17.68. However, the company has seen a -6.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-18 that Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

Is It Worth Investing in America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) Right Now?

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMX is 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AMX is $389.31, which is $6.66 above the current price. The public float for AMX is 3.15B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMX on September 26, 2023 was 2.15M shares.

AMX’s Market Performance

AMX stock saw a decrease of -6.61% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -11.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.32% for AMX stock, with a simple moving average of -16.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $23.50 based on the research report published on August 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMX Trading at -12.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares sank -10.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX fell by -6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.35. In addition, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR saw -6.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.80 for the present operating margin

+42.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR stands at +9.81. The total capital return value is set at 15.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.40. Equity return is now at value 24.98, with 5.64 for asset returns.

Based on America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX), the company’s capital structure generated 172.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.30. Total debt to assets is 39.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 136.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.