AltC Acquisition Corp (ALCC) Stock Observes 1.03% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of AltC Acquisition Corp (ALCC) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -0.10% drop in the past month, and a -2.08% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.37% for ALCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.01% for ALCC’s stock, with a 1.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ALCC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ALCC) is above average at 59.45x. The 36-month beta value for ALCC is also noteworthy at 0.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALCC is 49.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume of ALCC on September 26, 2023 was 716.60K shares.

ALCC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ALCC) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 10.35. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-12 that Advanced nuclear systems company Oklo is planning to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) AltC Acquisition (NYSE: ALCC ), according to a release on Tuesday. Perhaps the most interesting facet of this news, however, is the SPAC’s backer.

ALCC Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.20%, as shares surge +0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALCC remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, AltC Acquisition Corp saw 4.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALCC

The total capital return value is set at -0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 2.26, with 2.18 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In summary, AltC Acquisition Corp (ALCC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.