Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) has decreased by -1.01 when compared to last closing price of 166.89.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that Lithium chemical spot prices and spodumene prices were significantly lower the past month. Lithium market news – BMI: “Battery capacity to increase 4-fold by 2030 to 4TWh.” Argentina to reach top three spot among lithium players by 2027. Lithium company news – Albemarle raises offer to A$3.00 in takeover offer for Liontown Resources, receives $90m critical materials award from the DoD.

Is It Worth Investing in Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Albemarle Corp. (NYSE: ALB) is above average at 4.97x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.59.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Albemarle Corp. (ALB) is $262.53, which is $128.37 above the current market price. The public float for ALB is 117.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALB on September 26, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

ALB’s Market Performance

The stock of Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has seen a -8.22% decrease in the past week, with a -12.93% drop in the past month, and a -27.25% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for ALB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.98% for ALB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -24.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALB stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALB in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $260 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALB Trading at -15.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -13.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALB fell by -8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.30. In addition, Albemarle Corp. saw -23.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALB starting from Norris Eric, who purchase 1,260 shares at the price of $195.49 back on May 10. After this action, Norris Eric now owns 26,596 shares of Albemarle Corp., valued at $246,317 using the latest closing price.

Masters J Kent, the Chairman & CEO of Albemarle Corp., purchase 5,470 shares at $181.64 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Masters J Kent is holding 51,466 shares at $993,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.17 for the present operating margin

+42.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albemarle Corp. stands at +36.75. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.23. Equity return is now at value 49.28, with 24.78 for asset returns.

Based on Albemarle Corp. (ALB), the company’s capital structure generated 41.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.57. Total debt to assets is 21.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Albemarle Corp. (ALB) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.