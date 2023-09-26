Akerna Corp (KERN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) has decreased by -18.55 when compared to last closing price of 0.22.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -28.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-06 that Akerna Corp. (KERN) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Akerna Corp (KERN) by analysts is $0.80, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for KERN is 6.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of KERN was 310.38K shares.

KERN’s Market Performance

The stock of Akerna Corp (KERN) has seen a -28.29% decrease in the past week, with a -44.10% drop in the past month, and a -71.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.79% for KERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -37.65% for KERN’s stock, with a -75.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KERN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for KERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KERN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on July 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KERN Trading at -56.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.96%, as shares sank -45.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KERN fell by -28.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2813. In addition, Akerna Corp saw -73.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.68 for the present operating margin

+19.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akerna Corp stands at -429.65. Equity return is now at value -823.70, with -79.46 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akerna Corp (KERN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.