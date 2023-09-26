Akanda Corp (AKAN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.43 in comparison to its previous close of 0.59, however, the company has experienced a -14.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-05-04 that Use these technical indicators when trading penny stocks The post The Penny Stock Trader’s Guide to Technical Indicators appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Akanda Corp (NASDAQ: AKAN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AKAN is 2.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AKAN on September 26, 2023 was 424.43K shares.

AKAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Akanda Corp (AKAN) has seen a -14.15% decrease in the past week, with a 41.32% rise in the past month, and a -14.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.01% for AKAN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.02% for AKAN’s stock, with a -46.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKAN Trading at 5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.46%, as shares surge +42.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAN fell by -14.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6527. In addition, Akanda Corp saw -56.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.61 for the present operating margin

-391.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akanda Corp stands at -314.37. The total capital return value is set at -112.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.97.

Based on Akanda Corp (AKAN), the company’s capital structure generated 14.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.66. Total debt to assets is 10.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.92.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Akanda Corp (AKAN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.