AIM ImmunoTech Inc’s (AIM) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AIM stock has gone down by -15.37%, with a monthly decline of -23.43% and a quarterly plunge of -2.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.92% for AIM ImmunoTech Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.96% for AIM’s stock, with a -2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX: AIM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) by analysts is $3.83, which is $3.32 above the current market price. The public float for AIM is 44.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On September 26, 2023, the average trading volume of AIM was 139.63K shares.

AIM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AMEX: AIM) has dropped by -11.06 compared to previous close of 0.58. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-22 that OCALA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”) today announced Chris McAleer, Ph.D., Scientific Officer of AIM will present at the 3rd Annual Marie Sklodowska-Curie Symposium on Cancer Research and Care being held at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, N.Y., September 20-22, 2023. In addition to the presentation, the Company is proud to announce its sponsorship of the event.

AIM Trading at -18.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares sank -23.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIM fell by -15.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6087. In addition, AIM ImmunoTech Inc saw 64.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIM starting from Equels Thomas K, who purchase 8,222 shares at the price of $0.67 back on Aug 25. After this action, Equels Thomas K now owns 584,160 shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc, valued at $5,501 using the latest closing price.

Equels Thomas K, the CEO & President of AIM ImmunoTech Inc, purchase 14,993 shares at $0.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that Equels Thomas K is holding 575,938 shares at $10,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14129.65 for the present operating margin

+400.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for AIM ImmunoTech Inc stands at -13790.78. The total capital return value is set at -41.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.46. Equity return is now at value -49.02, with -45.78 for asset returns.

Based on AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.13. Total debt to assets is 1.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -31.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 26.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, AIM ImmunoTech Inc (AIM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.