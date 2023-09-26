Acasti Pharma Inc (ACST) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST)’s stock price has plunge by 36.70relation to previous closing price of 1.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acasti Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: ACST) (Acasti or the Company), a late-stage, biopharma company advancing GTX-104, its novel formulation of nimodipine that addresses the high unmet medical needs for a rare disease, aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH), today announced that the Company’s management will be participating in the 25th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, to be held September 11-13, 2023 in New York, NY.

Is It Worth Investing in Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: ACST) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ACST is at 1.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ACST is $12.00, which is $9.57 above the current market price. The public float for ACST is 5.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.36% of that float. The average trading volume for ACST on September 26, 2023 was 26.13K shares.

ACST’s Market Performance

The stock of Acasti Pharma Inc (ACST) has seen a 23.51% increase in the past week, with a 20.75% rise in the past month, and a -23.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.68% for ACST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.09% for ACST stock, with a simple moving average of -17.38% for the last 200 days.

ACST Trading at 8.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.17%, as shares surge +13.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACST rose by +17.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0229. In addition, Acasti Pharma Inc saw -19.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACST starting from Olds Donald, who purchase 381 shares at the price of $2.05 back on Aug 31. After this action, Olds Donald now owns 381 shares of Acasti Pharma Inc, valued at $781 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACST

The total capital return value is set at -20.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.99. Equity return is now at value -49.79, with -42.36 for asset returns.

Based on Acasti Pharma Inc (ACST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.71. Total debt to assets is 0.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acasti Pharma Inc (ACST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.