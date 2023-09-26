2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for TSVT is also noteworthy at 1.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TSVT is $18.00, which is $26.6 above than the current price. The public float for TSVT is 44.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.61% of that float. The average trading volume of TSVT on September 26, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.29 in relation to its previous close of 3.23. However, the company has experienced a -3.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that 2seventy bio (TSVT) undertakes a restructuring program and announces plans to reduce 40% of its workforce. The company also plans to expand its collaboration with JW Therapeutics.

TSVT’s Market Performance

2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) has seen a -3.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -38.17% decline in the past month and a -65.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.09% for TSVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.90% for TSVT’s stock, with a -65.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSVT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TSVT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSVT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSVT Trading at -43.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.09%, as shares sank -37.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSVT fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, 2seventy bio Inc saw -63.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSVT starting from Leschly Nick, who sale 9,312 shares at the price of $5.49 back on Aug 22. After this action, Leschly Nick now owns 1,159,342 shares of 2seventy bio Inc, valued at $51,090 using the latest closing price.

Baird William D III, the Chief Financial Officer of 2seventy bio Inc, sale 7,031 shares at $5.49 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Baird William D III is holding 196,366 shares at $38,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-287.34 for the present operating margin

+58.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2seventy bio Inc stands at -277.77. The total capital return value is set at -43.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.30. Equity return is now at value -48.26, with -24.13 for asset returns.

Based on 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT), the company’s capital structure generated 87.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.53. Total debt to assets is 41.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.77.

Conclusion

In summary, 2seventy bio Inc (TSVT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.