Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM)’s stock price has decreased by -5.25 compared to its previous closing price of 11.42. However, the company has seen a -6.32% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-24 that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ shares may have already hit bottom after a brutal valuation decline of 57% in FY 2023. The odds of a recession by August 2024 are decreasing, indicating a potential avoidance of a severe earnings contraction. A rebound in shipping rates in August and the company’s strong balance sheet contribute to the upgrade of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to a hold rating.

Is It Worth Investing in Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM) is 1.00x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZIM is 1.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) is $12.90, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for ZIM is 95.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.64% of that float. On September 25, 2023, ZIM’s average trading volume was 2.55M shares.

ZIM’s Market Performance

ZIM’s stock has seen a -6.32% decrease for the week, with a -11.17% drop in the past month and a -10.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.85% for ZIM’s stock, with a -35.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $15.40 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZIM Trading at -16.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares sank -8.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM fell by -6.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.56. In addition, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd saw -37.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.41 for the present operating margin

+50.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stands at +36.77. The total capital return value is set at 66.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 59.03. Equity return is now at value 25.81, with 11.75 for asset returns.

Based on Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM), the company’s capital structure generated 73.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.47. Total debt to assets is 37.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.