Yunhong CTI Ltd (CTIB) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Yunhong CTI Ltd (NASDAQ: CTIB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 21.83 compared to its previous closing price of 1.97. However, the company has seen a gain of 31.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-06 that Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Frank Cesario – Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer Jana Schwan – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Good day and welcome to the Yunhong CTI Second Quarter and Year-to-Date 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Yunhong CTI Ltd (NASDAQ: CTIB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CTIB is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTIB is $7.00, The public float for CTIB is 7.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. The average trading volume of CTIB on September 25, 2023 was 24.17K shares.

CTIB’s Market Performance

The stock of Yunhong CTI Ltd (CTIB) has seen a 31.87% increase in the past week, with a 24.35% rise in the past month, and a 18.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.57% for CTIB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.23% for CTIB’s stock, with a 44.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTIB Trading at 29.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares surge +24.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIB rose by +31.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +269.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.88. In addition, Yunhong CTI Ltd saw 130.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.21 for the present operating margin

+17.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yunhong CTI Ltd stands at -8.13. The total capital return value is set at -8.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.94. Equity return is now at value -21.02, with -4.88 for asset returns.

Based on Yunhong CTI Ltd (CTIB), the company’s capital structure generated 318.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.10. Total debt to assets is 57.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 565.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Yunhong CTI Ltd (CTIB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.