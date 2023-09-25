What Recent Market Trends Mean for Graf Acquisition Corp IV’s (GFOR) Stock

In the past week, GFOR stock has gone down by -5.81%, with a monthly decline of -7.90% and a quarterly plunge of -7.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.60% for Graf Acquisition Corp IV The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.60% for GFOR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE: GFOR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GFOR is 0.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GFOR is 5.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On September 25, 2023, GFOR’s average trading volume was 36.06K shares.

GFOR) stock’s latest price update

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE: GFOR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.00 in relation to its previous close of 10.17. However, the company has experienced a -5.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2021-07-09 that THE WOODLANDS, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing July 12, 2021

GFOR Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.58%, as shares sank -8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFOR fell by -5.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.30. In addition, Graf Acquisition Corp IV saw -3.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GFOR

Equity return is now at value -3.24, with -3.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Graf Acquisition Corp IV (GFOR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.