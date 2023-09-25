WeWork Inc (WE) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of WeWork Inc (WE) has gone down by -28.07% for the week, with a -36.53% drop in the past month and a -62.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 22.64% for WE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.06% for WE’s stock, with a -89.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WE is at 2.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WE is $8.00, which is $4.9 above the current market price. The public float for WE is 12.29M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.56% of that float. The average trading volume for WE on September 25, 2023 was 3.45M shares.

WE) stock’s latest price update

WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.17 in comparison to its previous close of 3.57, however, the company has experienced a -28.07% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-24 that This year’s commercial real estate market is in a tough spot. High interest rates and remote work’s newfound permanence in corporate culture combine to make commercial real estate a tough sell.

WE Trading at -54.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.50%, as shares sank -43.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WE fell by -28.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, WeWork Inc saw -94.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WE starting from Wehner Kurt, who sale 1,391 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Sep 15. After this action, Wehner Kurt now owns 5,436 shares of WeWork Inc, valued at $5,912 using the latest closing price.

DUNLEVIE BRUCE, the 10% Owner of WeWork Inc, sale 4,329,355 shares at $0.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that DUNLEVIE BRUCE is holding 9,735,654 shares at $687,069 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.17 for the present operating margin

-9.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for WeWork Inc stands at -62.68. The total capital return value is set at -5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WeWork Inc (WE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.