Western Midstream Partners LP (WES): A Technical Analysis

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is $30.50, which is $4.28 above the current market price. The public float for WES is 197.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WES on September 25, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

WES) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) has increased by 0.34 when compared to last closing price of 26.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-09-05 that Pipeline and oil and gas processing plant operator Western Midstream Partners said on Tuesday it is acquiring Meritage Midstream Services II LLC for $885 million to expand its footprint in the Powder River Basin.

WES’s Market Performance

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has seen a 2.81% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.69% decline in the past month and a 1.17% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for WES.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.08% for WES’s stock, with a 0.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WES stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WES by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for WES in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $30 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WES Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WES rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.44. In addition, Western Midstream Partners LP saw 0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WES starting from OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/, who sale 5,100,000 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Sep 12. After this action, OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP /DE/ now owns 185,181,578 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP, valued at $127,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.63 for the present operating margin

+49.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Midstream Partners LP stands at +36.58. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.54. Equity return is now at value 34.18, with 9.15 for asset returns.

Based on Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), the company’s capital structure generated 229.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.68. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 222.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.