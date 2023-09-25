Warrantee Inc ADR (WRNT) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The volatility ratio for the week is 16.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.93% for WRNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.81% for WRNT’s stock, with a -37.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Warrantee Inc ADR (NASDAQ: WRNT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WRNT currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On September 25, 2023, WRNT’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

WRNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Warrantee Inc ADR (NASDAQ: WRNT) has increased by 19.96 when compared to last closing price of 0.67.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

WRNT Trading at -37.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.19%, as shares sank -16.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRNT rose by +2.63%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8599. In addition, Warrantee Inc ADR saw -81.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Warrantee Inc ADR (WRNT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.